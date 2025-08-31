Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Saturday

YouTube: Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari took a decent start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 7.25 crore. The movie received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience, so it was expected that the Tushar Jalota directorial might not get a huge jump on its day two, and that has happened.

According to Sacnilk, on its second day, Param Sundari has collected approximately Rs. 9 crore. So, in two days, the film has collected around Rs. 16.25 crore. Maddock Films' last rom-com, Bhool Chuk Maaf, had also collected a similar amount in two days, Rs. 16.50. However, the budget of Param Sundari is higher than Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Now, let's wait and watch whether on its third day, Param Sundari will be able to collect a double-digit number or not.

Param Sundari Budget

The makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Param Sundari; however, according to some reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. Meanwhile, Bhool Chuk Maaf was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore.

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer's lifetime collection was Rs. 72.68 crore, and it was a decent hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch whether Param Sundari will be able to beat Bhool Chuk Maaf or not.

Param Sundari Reviews

Param Sundari has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com. Don't compare Param Sundari to Chennai Express because Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer was a far better film!"