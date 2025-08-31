 Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Saturday
Param Sundari took a decent start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 7.25 crore. Now, on its day 2, Saturday, the film has approximately collected Rs. 9 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 16.25 crore. It will be interesting to see if the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will be able to collect a double-digit number on Sunday.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
YouTube: Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari took a decent start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 7.25 crore. The movie received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience, so it was expected that the Tushar Jalota directorial might not get a huge jump on its day two, and that has happened.

According to Sacnilk, on its second day, Param Sundari has collected approximately Rs. 9 crore. So, in two days, the film has collected around Rs. 16.25 crore. Maddock Films' last rom-com, Bhool Chuk Maaf, had also collected a similar amount in two days, Rs. 16.50. However, the budget of Param Sundari is higher than Bhool Chuk Maaf.

article-image

Now, let's wait and watch whether on its third day, Param Sundari will be able to collect a double-digit number or not.

Param Sundari Budget

The makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Param Sundari; however, according to some reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. Meanwhile, Bhool Chuk Maaf was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore.

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer's lifetime collection was Rs. 72.68 crore, and it was a decent hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch whether Param Sundari will be able to beat Bhool Chuk Maaf or not.

article-image

Param Sundari Reviews

Param Sundari has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com. Don't compare Param Sundari to Chennai Express because Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer was a far better film!"

