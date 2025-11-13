 The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

The Roundup: Punishment is a South Korean action thriller film which is directed by Heo Myung-haeng. The highly acclaimed film was released in theatres on April 24, 2024, in IMAX and 4DX and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
The Roundup: Punishment On OTT | Trailer

The Roundup: Punishment is a South Korean action thriller starring Ma Dong-seok as Ma Seok-do and Park Ji-hwan, among others. The film premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 23, 2024, and later, it was released in theatres on April 24, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences and critics.

After the theatrical run, the film became the second-highest-grossing Korean film of 2024 and the eighth-highest-grossing Korean film of all time. It is streaming on JioHotstar.

Where to watch The Roundup: Punishment?

The most acclaimed film is based on the true incident of the 2015 Pattaya murder case in Thailand. The Roundup: Punishment is the sequel to The Roundup: No Way Out and the fourth installment of the Roundup series. It explores themes of corruption, illegal gambling, police intimidation, assault, and more. The film is available in Korean, English, Tamil and Telugu.

FPJ Shorts
Government Halts Black Marketing, Hoarding, & Diversion Of Crops To Safeguard Smooth Fertiliser Supply During Kharif & Ongoing Rabi Season
Government Halts Black Marketing, Hoarding, & Diversion Of Crops To Safeguard Smooth Fertiliser Supply During Kharif & Ongoing Rabi Season
Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs, Players Seek Supreme Court Action, AIFF Aims Jan-May Window
Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs, Players Seek Supreme Court Action, AIFF Aims Jan-May Window
EAM Jaishankar Highlights India's MAHASAGAR Outlook, Role As First Responder At G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Session On Maritime Security
EAM Jaishankar Highlights India's MAHASAGAR Outlook, Role As First Responder At G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Session On Maritime Security
Mumbai Police Nabs Powai Man's Driver For ₹20 Lakh Theft From Residence; Accused Traced To Nagpur
Mumbai Police Nabs Powai Man's Driver For ₹20 Lakh Theft From Residence; Accused Traced To Nagpur

Plot

The film tells the story of Lieutenant Ma Seok-do (played by Ma Dong-seok) from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Investigation Team, known for his efficient crime-solving skills. However, he faces new challenges when he discovers a connection between a popular app and a large illegal online gambling organisation.

Lacking experience in cybercrime investigations, Ma Seok-do decides to take on the case to protect his reputation and that of his team within the police force. He joins the Cyber Investigation Team to catch the leader of the illegal gambling organisation, a man named Chang-gi. The unfolding events are revealed throughout the film.

Read Also
Infested OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about the Roundup: Punishment

The film features a talented cast of actors, including Ma Dong-seok as Ma Seok-do, Kim Mu-yeol as Baek Chang-ki, Lee Dong-hwi as Chang Dong-cheol, Park Ji-hwan as Jang Yi-soo, Kim Min-jae as Kim Man-jae, and Kim Do-geon as Jung David, among others. It is written by Oh Sang-ho. The film is produced by Ma Dong-seok under Bigpunch Pictures, Hong Film, and BA Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The...

'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...

'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...

Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son