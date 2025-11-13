The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

The Roundup: Punishment On OTT | Trailer

The Roundup: Punishment is a South Korean action thriller starring Ma Dong-seok as Ma Seok-do and Park Ji-hwan, among others. The film premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 23, 2024, and later, it was released in theatres on April 24, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences and critics.

After the theatrical run, the film became the second-highest-grossing Korean film of 2024 and the eighth-highest-grossing Korean film of all time. It is streaming on JioHotstar.

Where to watch The Roundup: Punishment?

The most acclaimed film is based on the true incident of the 2015 Pattaya murder case in Thailand. The Roundup: Punishment is the sequel to The Roundup: No Way Out and the fourth installment of the Roundup series. It explores themes of corruption, illegal gambling, police intimidation, assault, and more. The film is available in Korean, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Plot

The film tells the story of Lieutenant Ma Seok-do (played by Ma Dong-seok) from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Investigation Team, known for his efficient crime-solving skills. However, he faces new challenges when he discovers a connection between a popular app and a large illegal online gambling organisation.

Lacking experience in cybercrime investigations, Ma Seok-do decides to take on the case to protect his reputation and that of his team within the police force. He joins the Cyber Investigation Team to catch the leader of the illegal gambling organisation, a man named Chang-gi. The unfolding events are revealed throughout the film.

All about the Roundup: Punishment

The film features a talented cast of actors, including Ma Dong-seok as Ma Seok-do, Kim Mu-yeol as Baek Chang-ki, Lee Dong-hwi as Chang Dong-cheol, Park Ji-hwan as Jang Yi-soo, Kim Min-jae as Kim Man-jae, and Kim Do-geon as Jung David, among others. It is written by Oh Sang-ho. The film is produced by Ma Dong-seok under Bigpunch Pictures, Hong Film, and BA Entertainment.