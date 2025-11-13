Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 13: Arman & Abhira Finally Expose Varun

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 13, 2025), Abhira and Armaan are seen trying to find out Varun's last name with the help of social media. Meanwhile, Tanya asks her husband, Krish, to find a solution to Varun's threats about revealing her secret. Krish suggests that Tanya should give Varun the money and get out of the situation.

On the other hand, Abhira suggests to Armaan that they should check the villa's CCTV footage. Just then, Abir arrives and gives a gift to Abhira, asking her to open it privately. As she opens the box, Abhira says, "Yeh kaise, yeh to mera sapna tha." However, it was not revealed in today’s episode what exactly was inside the box.

Meanwhile, Sanjay invites the entire family to a couple's charity masquerade ball, but he does not want Armaan and Abhira to attend, fearing it will damage the family's reputation. Armaan is left heartbroken when he sees that none of his family members support him and his wife in attending the media event.

Abhira then suggests that Armaan should still go to the event, as she has a strong feeling that Varun will be there, making it their golden chance to catch him. Armaan agrees to the plan. As Armaan and Abhira arrive at the ball, everyone is left shocked, some happy, some disheartened.

Abhira assures the family that they have not come to upset anyone but to expose the person who created the AI video. Meanwhile, Varun arrives at the party to threaten Tanya once again, warning her that he will reveal her truth to the family. Tanya assures Varun that he will receive his full payment.

As the Poddar family dances, Varun tries to escape but is caught by several family members. Once caught, the guests at the ball start questioning their intentions. In response, Abhira presents several AI-generated images where the couples at the party have been swapped, explaining how Varun used similar technology to create fake images and manipulate the situation.