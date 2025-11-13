 Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction

After his elimination, Mridul Tiwari shared a cryptic post on social media, captioning the post as, "Waahh re Dhokhaa." Meanwhile, Awez Darbar questioned why Mridul received fewer votes during the live voting in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, sparking discussions among fans about the surprising mid-week eviction and leaving viewers debating the fairness of the results.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | YouTube (Colors TV)

After Mridul Tiwari’s eviction in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 19, there has been massive outrage on social media. A large number of the influencer’s fans have reportedly deleted Jio Hotstar and started unfollowing Bigg Boss. Videos of fans doing the same have been shared by Mridul on his Instagram story after his elimination.

Mridul got only 4 votes from the live audience. This came as a shock to him, but he gracefully accepted the elimination; however, his fans are very upset. After getting out of the Bigg Boss house, Mridul shared a cryptic post on X, sharing a message by fans that said, "No Mridul, No Bigg Boss."

Soon after Mridul's elimination, Boycott Bigg Boss started trending on social media. A user tweeted, "Now BIGG BOSS KNOWS. Es week TRP down jayegi esliye weekend pr munawar or elvish ko bula liya apni ijjat sambhalne ke liye but still we'll stand with. NO MRIDUL NO BIGBOSS (sic)." Another tweeted, "The TRP magic is gone. Bigg Boss lost its charm without its strongest player. NO MRIDUL NO BIGGBOSS."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Is Tanya Mittal Fake? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence
article-image

Awez Darbar's Message Post Mridul Tiwari's Eviction From Bigg Boss 19 House

FPJ Shorts
Besides Mridul's fans, Awez Darbar also suggested that his elimination was planned by the makers. The previously eliminated contestant wrote on X, "Mridul my brother… You are the first person whose departure has made the whole house cry 💔" He added, "Votes came less? Can't accept it!"

Mridul took to Instagram to upload the moment when Bigg Boss announced his elimination. He captioned the video as, "40 crore wale Ko 4 Vote 🥺👏🏻 Waahh re Dhokhaa." Keep watching Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar to know what happens ahead.

