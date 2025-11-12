Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Is Tanya Mittal Fake? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence

YouTube

Neelam Giri, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, opened up about her friendship with Tanya Mittal, which many viewers believed was one-sided. While fans felt Neelam was genuine, Tanya was often accused of using her for her game. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Neelam shared her honest thoughts about Tanya’s changing dynamics inside the house, her alleged lies, and the body-shaming controversy involving Ashnoor Kaur.

When asked about Tanya Mittal’s growing closeness with Farrhana Bhatt in the recent weeks, and whether she feels replaced, Neelam shared, “Can’t say Tanya has replaced me with Farrhana. Even when I was inside the house, they used to eat together and they used to sit together the entire day. So, it’s not a big deal for me now. Maybe Tanya is playing a game and she feels she’ll be more seen if she spends time with Farhana. Maybe that’s her intention. I didn’t feel bad. I just felt bad once when she started talking to Farrhana and I did react back then. Now, I don’t feel bad.”

Responding to rumours that Tanya faked stories about her wealth inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Neelam clarified, “Can’t say much about it because I haven’t searched anything about her. I never intended to come out and see what all she has spoken about. She has been a friend to me since the first day and even outside the house, she’ll be my good friend. Whether she lied or not - I don’t know about that. But I still pray that whatever she has said is actually true so that other people are proven wrong. I don’t want Tanya to be proven wrong in front of the world. If she has told the truth then I’ll also get to say ‘yes, she’s rich, what will you do now’. And if she has exaggerated about anything, then maybe that’s her game.”

Neelam also addressed the incident where both she and Tanya were called out by Salman Khan for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, but Tanya shifted all the blame onto Neelam. “People understood that she was trying to put the blame on me. I felt guilty about body-shaming Ashnoor so I immediately apologised but when I asked Tanya to apologise, she went and apologised to Abhishek (Bajaj). So, this is wrong. First she made fun of Ashnoor and then started denying and putting the blame on me instead of apologising to Ashnoor. It’s okay to make mistakes but the least you can do is accept it.”

When asked if she believes Tanya used her to move ahead in the game, Neelam said, “Won’t say Tanya used me. I used to always be concerned about her. I used to also explain her that if you’re lying, then lie fearlessly. I maintained my friendship with her but if she played me behind my back or played with my emotions then there’s nothing I can do.”