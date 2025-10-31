'Agar Aapki Soch Achchi Nahi Hai...': Gauahar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal For Calling Ashnoor Kaur 'Haathi'

Tanya Mittal / Gauahar Khan

A lot of contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house are body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. On Friday, Gauahar Khan shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she slammed Tanya Mittal for body-shaming Ashnoor and calling her 'haathi' (elephant).

In the video, Gauahar says, "Initially, I used to think Tanya was very sorted, innocent, a bit dramatic, and that was very entertaining. I still think that she is entertaining, but the way she’s been body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting. Calling her ‘haathi’ (elephant) in a task and said things like, 'she doesn’t look 21,’ ‘she’s so chubby,’ and ‘she’s putting on weight.’"

“I just don’t understand why someone would comment on another person’s looks and then talk behind their back, saying they don’t look good. Everyone has the right to feel and believe that they’re beautiful. And if you think you’re at the top of beauty standards, that’s fine. But if you put others down to make yourself feel prettier, then you’re not beautiful at all. Khoobsurat se zyada, khoobseerat hona zarori hota hai. Jitni bhi achhai ka chola aap odhlijiye, lekin agar aapki soch achhi nahi hai, you are not beautiful then," she further added.

Salman Khan To Slam Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur?

Reportedly, Salman, who shot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes recently, shouted at the contestants for body-shaming Ashnoor. Earlier, many celebrities supported Ashnoor and posted about it on social media.

Who Will Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 This Week?

This week, apart from Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj, all the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are nominated. So, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted.