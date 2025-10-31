Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, now Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch another most-awaited show, Naagin 7. The promos of the show have already created a very good buzz, and Colors TV on Friday revealed that the first look of Naagin 7 will be unveiled on Sunday during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

The channel shared on Instagram, "Khatam hone wala hai intezaar, Naagin ki pehli jhalak dekhne ho jaaiye taiyaar! 🤩 Dekhiye #Naagin ki pehli jhalak #BiggBoss19 mein, 2nd November ko raat 9 baje @jiohotstar par aur raat 10:30 baje #Colors par (sic)." Check out the video below...

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Fans Are Super Excited For Naagin 7

While it is not yet officially announced who will be seen as a lead in the show, there are strong reports that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in Naagin 7. The actress' fans are super excited.

A fan commented on the video, "Cross finger 🤞 Priyanka chahar choudhary hope so (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Awwww can't wait to see her @priyankachaharchoudhary as naagin (sic)."

One more fan wrote, "Priyanka chahar choudhary our new naagin 😍😍 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Naagin 7 Casting

According to reports, apart from Priyanka, Chandni Sharma will also be seen as the parallel lead in Naagin 7. When it comes to male leads, there are reports that Namil Paul has been roped in for the show, and even Vivian Dsena will be seen in a pivotal role. However, till now, there's no official announcement of the cast.

Naagin Franchise

The first season of Naagin started in 2015. Starring Mouni Roy in the lead role, it was a super hit show. Later, the makers turned it into a franchise, and till now, we have watched six seasons of the show.

The official release date of Naagin 7 is not yet announced.