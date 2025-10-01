Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?

Instagram: Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja's sudden exit from Jhanak has left his fans shocked. The actor had joined the cast a few months ago, after the leap. While the reason for his exit is not yet known, according to Gossips TV, Arjit is being considered to star as the male lead in Naagin 7.

Naagin 7 has been making it to the headlines because of the casting. Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been roped in to play the female lead, and Chandni Sharma will be seen as the parallel lead in the show.

When it comes to male leads, there were reports that Namik Paul and Paras Kalnawat were being considered for Naagin 7. However, now a recent report of Gossips TV suggests that Arjit is also being considered. Interestingly, Arjit had done a cameo in Naagin 5 and 6.

Netizens React To Report Of Arjit Taneja Being Considered For Naagin 7

A netizen tweeted, "So natural 😄Arjit is nowadays getting approached for shows right after one ends.His fans already knew he was not happy with jhanak and will not stay long because he is that guy who waits for the director to say packup and if the time extended nothing to say (sic)."

Another X user tweeted, "Is ladke ko kaam kaise mil jata h 🤣😂 , her baar bich se show chorne ki aadat ke bawajood (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Wtf how can this be even possible he was already there as farishta in season 5 and 6 🤣🤣 mtlb kuch bhi #Naagin7 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Till now, apart from an official announcement that Naagin 7 is coming soon, the makers have not yet confirmed anything about the show. So, we need to wait and watch which actors will be roped in to star in it.