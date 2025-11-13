 'Really Big Thing For Me': Yami Gautam On Fans Wanting Her To Win National Award For Haq
Yami Gautam's performance in the film Haq has become the talk of the town. Many fans have been posting on social media that she deserves a National Award for her performance in the movie. Now, in an interview, the actress has finally opened up about it.

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
While talking to Hindustan Times about it, the actress said, "I’m only imagining the headlines out of this because I have no idea how to answer this question. I’m really trying to be so careful and measured. I don’t want to sound like anything that I’m not."

When she was further asked if she had seen the posts on social media, the actress said, "I have, and it’s my audience saying it. So, I think that in itself is a really big thing for me. I’m here because of them and, of course, the belief of certain directors in me when probably not many believed. I don’t go to any award functions, with all due respect to them."

A few weeks ago, when Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Best Actress award for Jigra, netizens were quite upset as they felt that Yami deserved to win the award for her performance in Article 370. So, now, it will be interesting to see whether Yami will received awards for her performance in Haq or not.

While Haq has received a fantastic response from the critics and the audience, the film has failed to make a strong mark at the box office. The movie, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, has collected around Rs. 12.90 crore in six days.

The makers have not yet revealed the budget of the film, but reportedly, Haq was made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a good jump in the upcoming days at the box office to become a hit.

