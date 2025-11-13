 'You Can't Marry My Daughter': When Hema Malini Remembered How Her Father Tried To Keep Her & Dharmendra Apart On Indian Idol Set
Hema Malini fell in love with Dharmendra, even though he was already married to Prakash Kaur. When her father learnt about their growing friendship, he did everything possible to keep them apart. Reports suggest that he would accompany Hema to her shoots whenever Dharmendra was present, ensuring the two spent no time alone together. Her father also once pushed Dharmendra out of his house

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Hema Malini | Instagram

Recently, Hema Malini's husband, Dharmendra, had been unwell, leading to his admission at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Thankfully, he is now recovering and has returned home. Meanwhile, an old interview of Hema Malini has resurfaced, in which she recalls, on the set of Indian Idol, how her father used to keep her and Dharmendra apart.

While on the set of Indian Idol Season 12, Hema remembered how her father used to accompany her on the shoots. As per Bollywood Shaadis' report, she said, "Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs my father accompanied me as he was worried that me and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends (sic)." She then remembered her father sitting by her side in the car. She further recalled how Dharmendra copes up with it. "Dharam ji was no less he used to sit at the next seat," said the actress.

According to the report, Hema's father once pushed Dharmendra out of his house, saying, "Why don't you get out of my daughter's life? You are a married man, you can't marry my daughter (sic)."

Well, Hema was not Dharmendra's first wife. He was previously married to Prakash Kaur. From the first marriage, he has four children, Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeita Deol and Bobby Deol.

Talking about Dharam ji's first marriage, Hema once said to Deccan Chronicle, "His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family."

Hema mentioned in her biography that although she never spoke too Dharam ji's first wife, Prakash Kaur, she deeply respects her.

As per the reports, the veteran actor converted to Islam to get married to Hema while still being married to Prakash. His first wife did not have any issue with the second marriage. She even defended her husband saying, "I have not lost my trust in him."

