Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2, which will hit the big screens on November 14, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezan. On Thursday, ahead of the release of the movie, Rakul visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The actress was donning a mustard yellow suit with a baby pink dupatta, and looked gorgeous. Check out the video below...

De De Pyaar De 2 is Rakul's second release of the year. Earlier this year, she was seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie had failed to make a mark at the box office.

De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report

Advance booking for De De Pyaar De 2 has not been that great. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day has till now collected Rs. 1.42 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 4.19 crore.

For now, it looks like the movie might take an opening of Rs. 5-6 crore, which will surely be a disappointing number. The first part of the movie had taken an opening of Rs. 10.41 crore (including paid previews).

The collections of De De Pyaar De 2 clearly depend on the reviews and word of mouth. The movie surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office during the weekend.

Rakul Preet Singh Upcoming Movies

Rakul has Indian 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Ramayana lined up. In Ramayana, the actress is reportedly playing the role of Raavan's sister, Surpanakha. While Ramayana part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will release in March next year.