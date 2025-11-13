 Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAhead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch Video

Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2, which will hit the big screens on November 14, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezan. On Thursday, ahead of the release of the movie, Rakul visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2, which will hit the big screens on November 14, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezan. On Thursday, ahead of the release of the movie, Rakul visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The actress was donning a mustard yellow suit with a baby pink dupatta, and looked gorgeous. Check out the video below...

De De Pyaar De 2 is Rakul's second release of the year. Earlier this year, she was seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Read Also
De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Expected...
article-image

De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post
Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post
Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?
Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?
Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know
Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Advance booking for De De Pyaar De 2 has not been that great. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day has till now collected Rs. 1.42 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 4.19 crore.

For now, it looks like the movie might take an opening of Rs. 5-6 crore, which will surely be a disappointing number. The first part of the movie had taken an opening of Rs. 10.41 crore (including paid previews).

The collections of De De Pyaar De 2 clearly depend on the reviews and word of mouth. The movie surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office during the weekend.

Read Also
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun...
article-image

Rakul Preet Singh Upcoming Movies

Rakul has Indian 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Ramayana lined up. In Ramayana, the actress is reportedly playing the role of Raavan's sister, Surpanakha. While Ramayana part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will release in March next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In...

Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In...

Sundar C Apologises To Fans For Stepping Down As Director Of Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan's Film: 'Due...

Sundar C Apologises To Fans For Stepping Down As Director Of Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan's Film: 'Due...

Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch...

Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch...

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's...

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's...

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Doesn't Let Alia Bhatt Follow His Secret Instagram Account Which Has 2...

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Doesn't Let Alia Bhatt Follow His Secret Instagram Account Which Has 2...