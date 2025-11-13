Dharmendra Viral Video: Ameesha Patel Urges Media To 'Leave Deol Family Alone & Respect Their Privacy'

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who shares a close bond with the Deol family, urged media to respect their privacy after a video of veteran star Dharmendra went viral post his discharge from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On Wednesday, the Sholay actor was discharged from the hospital and brought home.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday (November 13), Ameesha wrote, "I strongly believe the MEDIA needs to leave the DEOL family alone at this time n respect their privacy." She also added a few folded hand emojis.

Her post comes after Sunny Deol lost his cool at paps and media persons stationed outside their Juhu residence.

Lashing out at the paparazzi with folded hands, he said, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati."

Earlier today, another video of Dharmendra from his residence went viral.

In the now-viral clip, he is seen lying on a bed with his family members, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, by his side. Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, is also seen crying inconsolably in the video.

According to a report in Times of India, while talking about Dharmendra's health, actress and politician Hema Malini said, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities."

"But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of hospital.He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai. Please pray for us," she added.

On Tuesday, a few media portals reported that Dharmendra passed away. Soon after Hema and her daughter, actress Esha Deol took to social media to slam the media for spreading fake news.