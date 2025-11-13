 Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?

Online buzz suggests that either Gaurav Khanna or Amaal Mallik could win Bigg Boss 19. Fans were disappointed after Mridul Tiwari's elimination, but voting trends show Gaurav Khanna leading. Surprisingly, many viewers believe Pranit More also stands a strong chance of securing a spot in the Top 5, keeping the finale race unpredictable and exciting

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

There have been numerous twists and turns inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The unexpected elimination of Mridul Tiwari has left viewers not only shocked but also questioning the show’s credibility. With Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri now out of the race, fans are curious to see who will dominate the voting charts next.

According to social media buzz, Gaurav Khanna continues to lead with the highest number of votes, while Pranit More’s entry into the top five is speculated too. After his return, it is speculated that his game has become strong. Farrhana Bhatt, despite her on-screen drama, has successfully maintained a strong fan base and kept audiences entertained.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Kunickaa and Amaal might secure spots in the finale, allegedly benefiting from the support of host Salman Khan. Moreover, it is speculated that either Gaurav or Amaal will be the winner of the season. The bets are high on Amaal since he is allegedly supported by the makers.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-no-mridul-no-bigg-boss-trends-after-mridul-tiwaris-eviction

Nepotism Fight In Bigg Boss 19 House

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, addressing the nepotism in the house, Gaurav said to Amaal, "Jo pehla darwaza opportunity ka khulta hai wo talent ka nahi hota."

Gaurav further explained how people like Amaal or maybe him (son of a famous person) get opportunity because of the people they know. However, Amaal countered Gaurav's statement saying, "Aap koi bhi artist le lo, usi tarike ki struggle hoti hai." As the disagreement turned into a verbal fight, Amaal labeled Gaurav a product of "reverse-nepotism."

In another promo, Gaurav is seen calling out Malti for breaking Nehal and Farrhana & Tanya and Neelam's friendship. To this, Malti agreed and further explained how she did that.

After Mridul's elimination in the latest episode, the dynamics inside and outside the house has changed. After the influencer's eviction, a trend of 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' is ongoing online.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 new episodes every Monday to Sunday from 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

