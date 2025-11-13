 Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Dharmendra's health has become a concern for his family and friends, and even his fans have been worried about it. His second wife and actress Hema Malini recently shared a health update about her husband. She said, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak; too many responsibilities."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Hema Malini | Instagram

Dharmendra's health has become a concern for his family and friends, and even his fans have been worried about it. The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was discharged on Wednesday.

According to Times of India, while talking about Dharmendra's health, Hema said, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities."

"But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of hospital.He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she further added.

Hema Malini Slams Media Over Fake Death News

FPJ Shorts
Arpan's Child Safety Week To Launch On November 14; NGO Sends Out Bold Warning: 'If You Sexually Abuse A Child, The Law Will Catch You'
Arpan's Child Safety Week To Launch On November 14; NGO Sends Out Bold Warning: 'If You Sexually Abuse A Child, The Law Will Catch You'
IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson Joins As Assistant Coach
IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson Joins As Assistant Coach
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

On Tuesday, a few media portals reported that Dharmendra is no more. Hema took to X (Twitter) to slam the media. She tweeted, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"

"This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she further wrote.

Read Also
'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...
article-image

Ailing Dharmendra's Video Goes Viral

A video of ailing Dharmendra was shared on Instagram by a user named Vishal Vasita. In the video, the veteran actor is seen lying on a bed with his family members, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, by his side. The Sholay actor's first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen crying inconsolably in the video. However, we can't see Hema Malini or Esha Deol in the video.

Read Also
'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...
article-image

Sunny Deol Gets Angry At The Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, Sunny got angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house. With folded hands, he told them, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained: DCP Vartika VS Badi Didi; Who Dies In Final Scene?

Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained: DCP Vartika VS Badi Didi; Who Dies In Final Scene?

Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Dark, Deliberate And Disturbingly Good

Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Dark, Deliberate And Disturbingly Good

TRP Week 44: Anupamaa & Bigg Boss 19 Hold Tight Their Position While YRKKH & Pati Patni Aur Panga...

TRP Week 44: Anupamaa & Bigg Boss 19 Hold Tight Their Position While YRKKH & Pati Patni Aur Panga...

'Really Big Thing For Me': Yami Gautam On Fans Wanting Her To Win National Award For Haq

'Really Big Thing For Me': Yami Gautam On Fans Wanting Her To Win National Award For Haq