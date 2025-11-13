Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Hema Malini | Instagram

Dharmendra's health has become a concern for his family and friends, and even his fans have been worried about it. The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was discharged on Wednesday.

According to Times of India, while talking about Dharmendra's health, Hema said, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities."

"But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of hospital.He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she further added.

Hema Malini Slams Media Over Fake Death News

On Tuesday, a few media portals reported that Dharmendra is no more. Hema took to X (Twitter) to slam the media. She tweeted, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

"This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she further wrote.

Ailing Dharmendra's Video Goes Viral

A video of ailing Dharmendra was shared on Instagram by a user named Vishal Vasita. In the video, the veteran actor is seen lying on a bed with his family members, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, by his side. The Sholay actor's first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen crying inconsolably in the video. However, we can't see Hema Malini or Esha Deol in the video.

Sunny Deol Gets Angry At The Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, Sunny got angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house. With folded hands, he told them, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai."