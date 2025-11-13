Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Spotted Strolling Together On New York Streets Amid Dating Rumours; Photo Goes Viral

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander and owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad Kavya Maran, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were spotted together strolling on New York streets. Visuals of the duo have been doing the rounds on social media. This comes five months after Anirudh rubbished their wedding reports.

According to media reports, Kavya and Anirudh were spotted in a vlog by a UK-based content creator, who shared his experience of visiting New York. Viewers noticed that the two kept a low profile, with no one approaching them for pictures.

In the visuals, Anirudh is dressed casually in a light grey sweatshirt layered with a white puffer jacket. He completed his look with dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Kavya is seen wearing a long black puffer jacket, ideal for cold weather.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The duo has not reacted to their now-viral photo yet.

In June 2025, Kavya and Anirudh made it to the headlines because of a Reddit post which claimed that they are planning to tie the knot. The post stated that they have been in a relationship for more than a year, and Rajinikanth, the uncle of the music composer, met Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, and spoke about taking their relationship to the next level.

However, reacting to the rumours, Anirudh wrote on X, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours." While he called marriage a rumour, he didn't deny the reports of him dating Kavya.

Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding rumours

This is not the first time that Anirudh’s wedding rumours have made it to the headlines. A couple of years ago, he was in the news for reportedly getting married to actress Keerthy Suresh. But, the reports turned out to be false as Keerthy got married to Antony Thattil in 2024, whom she was reportedly dating for the past 15 years.