 Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained: DCP Vartika VS Badi Didi; Who Dies In Final Scene?
Delhi Crime Season 3 wraps up in six episodes, each lasting 40 minutes to 1 hour. The new season premiered on Netflix sharply at 1:30 pm. Based on true events, it follows the Baby Falak case. Huma Qureshi stands out, impressively shifting from a Bihari (Maharani) to a Haryanvi accent, grabbing the limelight in this intense season.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Spoiler Alert

All six episodes of Delhi Crime Season 3 have been released on Netflix. Towards the end, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) finally catches Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). With her gun aimed at Badi Didi, DCP moves forward. In response, Badi Didi asks, "Mere pe goli chalavegi (Will you shoot me?)" to which DCP replies, "Jo sahi hoga, wahi karungi (I will do what is right)."

Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained

As DCP Vartika catches Badi Didi, she convinces her to listen to her story. Meena (Badi Didi) says that her paternal grandmother tried to kill her when she was born by putting her and her twin sister in the boiling milk. Her twin sister died, but she managed to survive. Later, she was married to a man, and she became the victim of his exploitation. She went on to justify human trafficking, suggesting to viewers that she became the person she is due to the abuse of power.

In the end, Vartika shoots Badi Didi, leading to her death. In the final scene of Delhi Crime Season 3, the court decides that Khushi (mother of baby Noor) is to be sent to the Women's Shelter for counselling and rehabilitation. The season ends with Khushi saying to Vartika, "Pata nahi aapko mujhme kya dikhta hai (I don't know what you see in me?). To this, Vartika, who is filled with tears in her eyes, replies, "Umeed (I see hope)."

Delhi Crime Season 3, Episodes 1-6, is available on Netflix with a subscription. With Season 3 coming to an end, fans wonder whether there will be a Season 4 in the future. If it ever happens, which true incident will it will be based on? Let's wait and watch. For now, there hasn't been any official information regarding Delhi Crime Season 4.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained: DCP Vartika VS Badi Didi; Who Dies In Final Scene?

