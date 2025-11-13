TRP Week 44: Anupamaa & Bigg Boss 19 Hold Tight Their Position While YRKKH & Pati Patni Aur Panga See A Fall

TRP Week 44 | Instagram

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has officially released the Week 44 TRP report for television soaps. Anupamaa continues to dominate, holding the No. 1 position, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 retains the second spot.

Udne Ki Asha and Tum Se Tum Tak maintain their positions at third and fourth, respectively. However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slipped to sixth place from fifth last week (Week 43). Seeing a slight rise, the fifth position in Week 44 was claimed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan exchanged their places this week with Vasudha holding seventh position and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan securing eighth position.

There was a slight drop witnessed in TRP of Bigg Boss 19. However, the Colors TV show continued to secure the ninth position this week as well. The top 10 position of Week 44 was wrapped by Mangal Lakshmi, securing the tenth spot. In the previous week, it was Pati Patni Aur Panga that secured tenth position. This week, Pati Patni Aur Panga fell to thirteenth position.

Week 44 TRP Report

1. Anupamaa

2. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

3. Udne Ki Asha

4. Tum Se Tum Tak

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

7. Vasudha

8. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

9. Bigg Boss 19

10. Mangal Lakshmi

According to GossipsTV report, Rupali Ganguly continued to be the most buzzworthy actor in Week 45, charming her audience with her presence in Anupamaa. The second position was then secured by YRKKH's lead actress Samridhii Shukla. Abhishek Bajaj jumped to No. 3 because of his elimination from Bigg Boss 19 this week. The fourth position was also secured by the Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna. Meanwhile, Rohit Purohit slipped to the fifth place.