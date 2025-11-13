 Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The Kothari House
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The Kothari House

Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The Kothari House

In today's episode of Anupamaa (November 13, 2025), Ansh and Mahi's minor argument took a shocking turn when Ansh accidentally pushed Prarthana during the heated exchange. Fortunately, Gautam intervened in time, saving her and the unborn baby. However, the incident left Prarthana bitter towards Ansh, and the episode ended with Gautam slapping him for endangering his child.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 13, 2025), the Kothari family is left shocked when they discover that it was not Gautam but Ansh who was responsible for the business scam. As everyone called out Gautam, who was trying to be polite, he explained that he had managed to save the money by investing it in the right place. During the entire conversation, Rahi was in shock, wondering why her husband had not informed her about the situation.

Meanwhile, Anupama arrived at the Kothari house. She was struck by a flashback of her past when she saw Ansh shouting at Rahi for creating chaos. She stopped Ansh and told him that they should keep their quarrel between themselves. However, an infuriated Ansh told Anupama not to interfere in a husband and wife’s matters. His abrupt and rude response made Rahi ask him to watch his language. But Moti baa and Parag advised Rahi to make a decision, to either stay with her in-laws or with her mother.

Later in the episode, Paritosh and his daughter Pari also arrived at the Kothari house. Lashing out in anger, Pari declared that she would not grant a divorce to Raja at any cost. On the other hand, Paritosh claimed that he would support his daughter in her decision and would continue going to court for her throughout his life if needed. These statements angered Anupama, and she asked them to leave.

Read Also
Where Is Splitsvilla 16 Being Filmed? Here's a Look At Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone’s Reality Show...
article-image

Towards the end, Ansh stepped forward, warning the Kothari family that they would soon see Gautam’s true face. This led Mahi to slap Ansh, and she continued pushing him. Ansh warned her, "Mat kar, mera haath uth jayega." Amidst the commotion, Ansh accidentally pushed Prarthana. Thankfully, her baby was saved as Gautam was there to catch her before she fell.

FPJ Shorts
Prestige Estates Reports 95% Increase In Net Profit To ₹457.4 Crore Due To 'Timely Delivery' & 'Prudent Capital Allocation'
Prestige Estates Reports 95% Increase In Net Profit To ₹457.4 Crore Due To 'Timely Delivery' & 'Prudent Capital Allocation'
NSG Team Probes Faridabad Village, Seizes Red Ford EcoSport Linked To Delhi Blast Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi; Video
NSG Team Probes Faridabad Village, Seizes Red Ford EcoSport Linked To Delhi Blast Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi; Video
US Government Shutdown Ends After 42 Days, House Clears Funding Bill For Trump’s Approval; Here’s What The New Deal Covers
US Government Shutdown Ends After 42 Days, House Clears Funding Bill For Trump’s Approval; Here’s What The New Deal Covers
The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online
The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

In the final moments of the episode, Gautam slapped Ansh, and Parag ordered him to leave the house.

Anupamaa November 14 Episode

Anupama found a new sense of determination, and she's ready to take Pari and Ishani to Mumbai to give them a fresh start. The thought of a change of scenery and a new environment is just what they need to heal and grow. Ansh's words have struck a chord, and Anupama is ready to take on the challenge. Mumbai, here they come!

Anupama is packing bags for her new journey to Mumbai, symbolizing a fresh start for her daughters, Pari and Ishani. She's determined to give them a new lease on life, and Mumbai is the perfect place for it. The kalava ribbon is a reminder of protection and good luck, and Anupama is all set to take on this new chapter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

The Roundup: Punishment On OTT: Where To Watch Ma Dong-seok's Korean Film Online

Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The...

'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...

'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...

Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son