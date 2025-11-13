Anupamaa Written Update, November 13: Gautam Slaps Ansh While Parag Throws Him & Anupama Out Of The Kothari House

Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 13, 2025), the Kothari family is left shocked when they discover that it was not Gautam but Ansh who was responsible for the business scam. As everyone called out Gautam, who was trying to be polite, he explained that he had managed to save the money by investing it in the right place. During the entire conversation, Rahi was in shock, wondering why her husband had not informed her about the situation.

Meanwhile, Anupama arrived at the Kothari house. She was struck by a flashback of her past when she saw Ansh shouting at Rahi for creating chaos. She stopped Ansh and told him that they should keep their quarrel between themselves. However, an infuriated Ansh told Anupama not to interfere in a husband and wife’s matters. His abrupt and rude response made Rahi ask him to watch his language. But Moti baa and Parag advised Rahi to make a decision, to either stay with her in-laws or with her mother.

Later in the episode, Paritosh and his daughter Pari also arrived at the Kothari house. Lashing out in anger, Pari declared that she would not grant a divorce to Raja at any cost. On the other hand, Paritosh claimed that he would support his daughter in her decision and would continue going to court for her throughout his life if needed. These statements angered Anupama, and she asked them to leave.

Towards the end, Ansh stepped forward, warning the Kothari family that they would soon see Gautam’s true face. This led Mahi to slap Ansh, and she continued pushing him. Ansh warned her, "Mat kar, mera haath uth jayega." Amidst the commotion, Ansh accidentally pushed Prarthana. Thankfully, her baby was saved as Gautam was there to catch her before she fell.

In the final moments of the episode, Gautam slapped Ansh, and Parag ordered him to leave the house.

Anupamaa November 14 Episode

Anupama found a new sense of determination, and she's ready to take Pari and Ishani to Mumbai to give them a fresh start. The thought of a change of scenery and a new environment is just what they need to heal and grow. Ansh's words have struck a chord, and Anupama is ready to take on the challenge. Mumbai, here they come!

Anupama is packing bags for her new journey to Mumbai, symbolizing a fresh start for her daughters, Pari and Ishani. She's determined to give them a new lease on life, and Mumbai is the perfect place for it. The kalava ribbon is a reminder of protection and good luck, and Anupama is all set to take on this new chapter.