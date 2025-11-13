 Dude OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baij's Movie
Dude OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baij's Movie

Dude is a romantic comedy film which is written and directed by Keerthiswaran. Dude was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali weekend, to mixed reviews from critics.

Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Dude is a romantic comedy film which is written and directed by Keerthiswaran. Dude was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali weekend, to mixed reviews from critics and audience, praising its first half, visuals, performances (especially Pradeep, Mamitha, and Sarathkumar's) and Sai Abhayankar's music. Now, the film is set to be released on Netflix in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About Dude

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Orey oru Dude, oraayiram problems, zero solutions (One Dude, One Thousand Problems). Watch Dude on Netflix, streaming from November 14 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam." The movie Dude explores themes of love, self-discovery, and the emotional impacts of passion and rejection, all against a backdrop of unexpected turns, family disputes, and treachery. It also examines the quest for significance beyond being single and the difficulties of contemporary relationships.

Story

The movie "Dude" revolves around Agan and Kural, two childhood friends who have fallen in love. Their perfect relationship is disrupted when an unforeseen issue emerges from a person near them, and Agan's world is turned upside down as he confronts his own vulnerabilities and envy. The narrative develops through a succession of funny and gripping incidents as they encounter obstacles, including a long-buried family secret that complicates matters, and delve into themes of love, sacrifice, and altruism.

Cast and characters

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan as Agan Chidambaram, Mamitha Baiju as Kuralarasi Athiyamaan, Hridhu Haroon as Paari, R. Sarathkumar as Minister Athiyamaan Azhagappan, Aishwarya Sharma as Samyuktha, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan as S. Nandhini, Avudaiyappan as a news reporter, Baby Anaisha Malik as Madasaamy, Besant Ravi as Agan's Customer, and Ramachandra Raju as Gajanna.

