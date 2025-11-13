 Who Is Sunanda Sharma, The Singer & Actress Who Hugged A Male Fan On Stage?
Who Is Sunanda Sharma, The Singer & Actress Who Hugged A Male Fan On Stage?

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Sunanda Sharma

Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma has become the talk of the town because of her viral video, in which she is seen hugging a male fan on the stage during a concert. The video was shared by Sunanda herself on Instagram. She captioned the video as, "Jo pyaar karde ne, oh te Gale milan de haqdaar ne. Thank you for sending me this video. Rooh khush ho gayi ai (sic)."

"Jinna pyaar mainu mileya ai, ohde ton pta lagdai k mere Murshad di nigaah mere te sawalli ai (sic)," she further wrote. Check out the video below...

In the video, we can see that there's a male fan in the audience who is cheering for Sunanda. So, she calls him up on stage. After he comes on stage, he tries to touch her feet, but she stops him and hugs him.

Who Is Sunanda Sharma?

Sunanda's video went viral on social media, and many people started wondering who she is. So, let us tell you that Sunanda is a singer and actress from Fatehgarh Churian, Punjab.

The 33-year-old made her singing debut with the song Billi Akh in 2016. She later sang many famous songs like Morni, Mummy Nu Pasand, Duji Vaar Pyar, and others. She has also featured in many music videos, including the famous song Baarish Ki Jaaye, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As an actress, she made her big-screen debut with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sajjan Singh Rangroot. The film was released in 2018. She was later seen in the 2024 release Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni, which also starred Amrinder Gill in the lead role.

Sunanda Sharma Instagram

Sunanda has 9.9 million followers on Instagram. The viral video of her proves that she has a huge fan following. Her new song Dilbar was released a couple of days ago.

