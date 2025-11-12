 Bigg Boss 19: Who Is The New Captain After Gaurav Khanna's Captaincy Chaos? Here's What Happened In The Latest Episode
Gaurav Khanna chose to become the captain of Bigg Boss 19 house this week. In return, he agreed to take only 30 per cent of the ration and nominate all the contestants, causing unrest in the house. Did this chaos make Bigg Boss interfere and remove Gaurav as the captain within 1 hour? Check details below:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Colors TV)

Bigg Boss 19 appears to be one of the most unpredictable yet most talked-about seasons to date. Recently, we witnessed the elimination of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri during Amaal Mallik’s captaincy. On Day 79, a captaincy task took place in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

According to a report by BB Tak, Gaurav Khanna won the task and became the new captain of the house. However, reports suggest his captaincy lasted only an hour, making it the shortest reign in Bigg Boss 19 so far. Following the chaos, Shehbaz Badesha reportedly took over as the next captain of the house.

Viewers Accuse Bigg Boss 19 Makers Of Plotting To Save Amaal Mallik From Elimination

Are Bigg Boss 19 makers plotting to save Amaal from the upcoming elimination round? This is what viewers are thinking post the report of Shehbaz becoming the next captain of the house. If the theories are to be believed, with Shehbaz becoming the captain, he will save Amaal in the next nomination.

A user tweeted on X, "And now sehbaaz will save Amaal from nominations .. lol bigg Boss needs good script writers."

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Gaurav Khanna Removed As The Captain?

When Gaurav Khanna was called into the APP room, he was given the choice to either make himself a captain and get only 30 per cent ration for the week and have the entire house nominated or give Shehbaz the captaincy and get 100 per cent ration and save everyone. Gaurav chose the first option and made himself the captain, fueling the tension in the house.

As per NDTV's report, the unrest caused in the house made Bigg Boss call for another vote for the captain of the house, thereby making Shehbaz the new captain.

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's Eviction Awaited

In the upcoming episode, it is speculated that Mridul Tiwari will be eliminated from the house. This will reportedly be a mid-week eviction. It is speculated that the elimination will be featured in tomorrow's episode.

