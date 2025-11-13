Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son

By: Sachin T | November 13, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan turned 28 on November 12. Though born into Bollywood royalty, Aryan is quietly making his own mark. Here are some quick facts about him:
Aryan studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sevenoaks School (UK), and graduated in Film and TV Production from the University of Southern California
He co-founded SLAB Ventures and launched luxury lifestyle brand D’YAVOL in 2022
He chose writing and directing over acting and broke records with his first web series, “The Ba**ds of Bollywood”
Not many know, but Aryan has also appeared in the 2001 hit film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" as young SRK
He also dubbed for "The Incredibles" (2004) in Hindi alongside his father, SRK
Aryan's reported net worth stands at Rs 80 crore, built on a mix of business, brand value, and investments
