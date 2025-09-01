'Void You Leave Behind Is Beyond Words': Venkatesh Daggubati's Pet Dog Google Passes Away, Rana Naidu Actor Pens A Heart-Wrenching Note

X: Venkatesh Daggubati

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati on Monday took to X (Twitter) to inform his fans that his pet dog, Google, has passed away. The actor shared a couple of pictures with Google and penned a heart-wrenching note.

Venkatesh tweeted, "My beloved Google ❤️ Over the last 12 years, you filled our lives with unconditional love and beautiful memories. You were our sunshine. Today we said goodbye to you and the void you leave behind is beyond words. I’ll miss you forever, dear friend…. (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

My beloved Google ❤️

Over the last 12 years, you filled our lives with unconditional love and beautiful memories. You were our sunshine. Today we said goodbye to you and the void you leave behind is beyond words.

I’ll miss you forever, dear friend…. pic.twitter.com/PfisS5zVE8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 1, 2025

Netizens Mourn Google's Demise

A netizen tweeted, "Sorry for the loss of Google, a cherished member of your family. Having experienced that same profound pain myself, can understand with what you're going through. The wonderful memories you created with him over the last 12 years should gradually bring you comfort & lift your spirits (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "So sad to hear this @VenkyMama. Is this the same one which acted in F2 movie? (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "It's hard to listen that ur Google is no more now ..u even allowed ur Google to act in F2 movie also.... Stay strong Venky sir......May google reaches heaven RIP to this beautiful soul (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Google In F2

Venkatesh's pet dog Google had also done a cameo in the actor's film F2 and it was a hilarious scene. Check out the scene below...

Venkatesh Daggubati Upcoming Movies

Venkatesh was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam which was a super hit. The movie had minted Rs. 186.70 crore at the box office.

The actor currently has only film lined up. He will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Venkatesh has an extended cameo in the movie.