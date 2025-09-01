 'Void You Leave Behind Is Beyond Words': Venkatesh Daggubati's Pet Dog Google Passes Away, Rana Naidu Actor Pens A Heart-Wrenching Note
Venkatesh Daggubati, on Monday, took to X (Twitter) to share the sad news with everyone that his pet dog, Google, has passed away. The actor in a heart-wrenching note wrote, "Today we said goodbye to you and the void you leave behind is beyond words. I’ll miss you forever, dear friend…."

Monday, September 01, 2025
article-image
X: Venkatesh Daggubati

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati on Monday took to X (Twitter) to inform his fans that his pet dog, Google, has passed away. The actor shared a couple of pictures with Google and penned a heart-wrenching note.

Venkatesh tweeted, "My beloved Google ❤️ Over the last 12 years, you filled our lives with unconditional love and beautiful memories. You were our sunshine. Today we said goodbye to you and the void you leave behind is beyond words. I’ll miss you forever, dear friend…. (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Netizens Mourn Google's Demise

A netizen tweeted, "Sorry for the loss of Google, a cherished member of your family. Having experienced that same profound pain myself, can understand with what you're going through. The wonderful memories you created with him over the last 12 years should gradually bring you comfort & lift your spirits (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "So sad to hear this @VenkyMama. Is this the same one which acted in F2 movie? (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "It's hard to listen that ur Google is no more now ..u even allowed ur Google to act in F2 movie also.... Stay strong Venky sir......May google reaches heaven RIP to this beautiful soul (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Daggubati Venkatesh's Film Online
article-image

Google In F2

Venkatesh's pet dog Google had also done a cameo in the actor's film F2 and it was a hilarious scene. Check out the scene below...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...
article-image

Venkatesh Daggubati Upcoming Movies

Venkatesh was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam which was a super hit. The movie had minted Rs. 186.70 crore at the box office.

The actor currently has only film lined up. He will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Venkatesh has an extended cameo in the movie.

