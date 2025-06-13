Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

YouTube

Rana Naidu season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2023. The Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer had received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. Now, season 2 of the series has started streaming on Netflix. A lot of people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on social media. Well, Rana Naidu season 2 has received mixed reviews from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Just finished #RanaNaidu Season 2 on Netflix. It is as intense as season1. Rana Dagubbati continued his terrific form. The supporting cast also did their part well but its #ArjunRampal who stole the show. He is slick, enigmatic , menacing and showcased a First Rate performance (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#RanaNaidu2 takes more personal turn, focusing on Rana's family struggles rather than just solving celebrity problems. While romantic aspects appear weak, strong performances keep it grounded. Not satisfied with the show. There's scope for season 3 but will require crisp writing (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "#RanaNaidu2 lives up to expectations. Despite the introduction of new characters, the core magic remains intact... strong, gripping, and just as powerful as before. Rana, Venky Sir, Arjun, Kriti And Surveen... Just phenomenal. TOTAL BOMBARDING STUFF!" Check out the tweets below...

Abhi rana naidu session 2 dekha

Usme beti nhi bta re mai ko ki vo kha jari



Biwi kise aur se sex kr re

Rana Naidu kise aur se sex kar ra h

Genz z language dali gayi h web series mai

Beta baap ko mar ra hai

mtlb puri series syad american logo ke liye banai hai 😂#RanaNaidu2 — Ashu juyal⚕️ (@Ashujuyal3) June 13, 2025

Netflix's recent glory run of superb shows continues with #RanaNaidu2 ...NOT!! Do better good folks at Netflix - learn from Amazon maybe? — Dinkar Vijan (@dinkar_vijan) June 13, 2025

Rana Naidu season 2 is created by Karan Anshuman, and it is directed by Anshuman, Suparn S Varma, and Abhay Chopra.

Rana Naidu Season 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the series 3.5 stars and wrote, " Rana Naidu Season 2 is less a second act and more a rinse-and-repeat cycle of betrayals, bullets, and brooding. It begins with a promise and ends with a punch, but somewhere in the middle, it loses its heart—only to reclaim it, briefly, in its final throes. Watch it for the chaos, stay for Jaffa and Tej, and brace for yet another 'last' job, as it’s clear the series is not quite ready to hang up its boots."