Rana Naidu Actor Tanuj Virwani's Spot Boy Caught Stealing From His Mumbai House; Cops Take Him Into Custody For Interrogation

Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani's spot boy, who has been working with him for more than 10 years, was caught stealing personal belongings from the actor's house in Mumbai. Tanuj and his family started realising that things were going missing from their house. Later, they found the culprit, and many of the stolen items were recovered from his end.

While talking about it, Tanuj said, "Off-late, we had been noticing that a lot of items in our home, starting from currency of other countries where we travelled or other expensive items like watches and stuff have just been going missing. To be honest, we aren't the kind of family who prefers keeping CCTV at home. We ideally believe in trusting our people. But, it was brought to our notice that it was my spot boy. He has been spot boy for more than 10 years and even lives with me in the same house. Naturally, he has a lot of access to things."

"We believe in trusting our staff, and we believe in treating them like our family. We don't discriminate. So, when we found out, we went through his bags and we recovered some items. However, many items like watches and other stuff haven't been recovered yet. So, we informed the Mumbai Police soon. I believe it is truly the best police in the world and they were swift to come in and take action. As of now, they are going to be interrogating him," he added.

Tanuj Virwani Gives Example Of Saif Ali Khan's Case While Talking About Safety

Tanuj feels that now one needs to be a lot more mindful. He stated that the whole Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident was a massive eye-opener. The Rana Naidu actor said, "It doesn't matter how good your society or building security is. Sometimes, the traitors can just be in your very home. Now that I am married with a baby daughter, I have to be all the way more careful. I am not always going to be at home."

"As actors, we have to travel significantly, be it within Mumbai or outdoors. So whenever I leave, I have to be peaceful about the fact that everything is fine at home. So, this is definitely a huge shock and also upsetting. I mean he has been working with me even before Inside Edge happened. So that's a long time. I remember even putting up an appreciation post for him on social media earlier. So yes, it's really hurtful on a personal level," he added.

The cops are currently interrogating the culprit. Virwani family is hoping for the remaining to be recovered soon as well.