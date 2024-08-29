Murshid Actor Tanuj Virwani On OTT Censorship: 'I Have Made Conscious Effort Not To Glorify Violence' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tanuj Virwani |

Tanuj Virwani is gearing up for the release of an intense gangster drama titled Murshid in Zee5 on August 30. The series stars Kay Kay Menon and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles. It is directed by Shravan Tiwari. Tanuj is set to take on a challenging role as a cop in this gritty series that delves deep into Mumbai's underworld.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Tanuj spilled the beans about his show Murshid, his experience working with Kay Kay Menon, fatherhood, OTT censorship, his journey so far and more.

What drew you to the role in Murshid?

I think it was the star cast. I got the opportunity to work with actors such as Kay Kay and Zakir. I have already worked with our director Shravan sir on another show called Kamathipura, and it was a good experience. Also, I had never played a police inspector and there's just something about this world that drew me to it. I'm a fan of gangster sagas and underworld-based films and shows.

How did you prepare for it?

The script is very nuanced and well-written. I feel that's something that made my job as an actor a lot easier. Once you discuss everything in advance in pre-production, once you're on set, you can just kind of hit the ground running.

Working alongside a seasoned actor like Kay Kay Menon must be inspiring. Can you share any memorable moments or lessons you’ve learned from him on set?

Kay Kay Sir is one of those actors who has been on my wish list. I still remember he was always so kind on set, always very giving as an actor and as a co-star and he added a sort of zen-like quality. Sets can be pretty chaotic and noisy but the moment sir would walk on set, he'd be like, ‘Hey, everything's going to be fine. We're going to get the shots we want; we're going to wrap up on time and everything's going to be alright.’ He empowered the rest of us.

Congratulations on the exciting news about becoming a father! How do you plan to balance your acting career with the responsibilities of being a new parent?

It's been a memorable year. We've had Yodha, Splitsvilla, and Murshid. I think my greatest project this year has been my child. That's something Tanya (Jacob) and I are both really excited about and looking forward to. I cannot wait to embrace this new phase of life and to become a father. I'm well aware that a lot of responsibilities and a lot of changes occur in one's life and I'm trying to prepare mentally for it as much as I possibly can but I think certain things that happen in your life, you need to cross that bridge when you get to it. I'm going to just be reactive in the moment and give my child whatever he or she needs.

Since there is no law as such on bad words or bold scenes being censored, like it is on TV and in films. What are your views on OTT censorship?

I have always been of the mindset that OTT is a very empowering and liberating medium to work on because of the kind of stories. I also think that with great power comes great responsibility and it is misused if you're not confident about your product or the story that you're telling. Then you sometimes end up resorting to maybe adding additional bold scenes or additional foul language when it does not serve the plot. I'm all for things but only if they're in service of the story that is unfolding on screen.

For example, it is difficult to imagine a show such as Paatal Lok, Sacred Games, or Mirzapur without a generous dose of foul language or, in some cases, some sexual content because that's just the world that the makers are showcasing, but there are many times where I feel like that's not the case. I've made a conscious effort not to glorify violence if it is not the absolute need of the script. More creators should be taking a stand as well, because you need to be the change that you want to see. It's very easy to sit and complain about everything wrong in the business and stuff but you need to start somewhere, right? Be the change that you want to see.



As an actor, how it feels to be in the public eye. Do you ever feel that your privacy has been compromised by being in the spotlight?

There is a price to pay. You can perhaps safeguard your privacy to a certain point, but I mean, you've branded yourself as a product, and you're out there for public consumption, so along with the bookies once in a while. You will get the brickbats along with the praise; you will get the criticism along with the love.

For me, I've never been someone who gravitates much towards fame, and you know the monetary aspect of it. For me, it's more about people, strangers, random people coming up to me and having a conversation about how my work positively impacted them and me. I find that to be extremely gratifying, and frankly, I feel I'm in that interesting space where people recognize me but it's not like they're clambering and I'm not going to be like hounded and troubled and stuff. My fans and my well-wishers have always been nice and at the same time have maintained that one respect and regard, you know, where they don't encroach upon my privacy.