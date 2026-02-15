Ikk Kudi OTT Release Date: When And Where To watch Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi Rom-Com Movie

Ikk Kudi OTT Release Date |

Shehnaaz Gill’s much-awaited Punjabi romantic-comedy Ikk Kudi has been generating significant buzz among fans, especially after the actress’s growing popularity across India. Known for her charming screen presence and vibrant personality, Shehnaaz returns to her Punjabi roots with this light-hearted rom-com that promises emotions, humour, and heartfelt moments. Keep on reading to know more about Ikk Kudi streaming details, storyline, and more.

Ikk Kuddi: OTT streaming details

Ikk Kudi is set to stream on Chaupal App, starting from February 26, 2026. The streaming platform shared the film poster on Instagram and wrote, "A Story That Will Stay With You 🫶

A Performance That Will Touch Your Heart ❤️ “Ikk Kudi” Streaming from “26 February” Only on Chaupal App 🎥🎬." Written and directed by the Saunkan Saunkane fame Amarjit Singh Saron, Ikk Kudi is a family entertainer.

Storyline

The story of the film revolves around a young woman who is pressured to seek a suitable partner for marriage. The film further shows that she finds a partner who is interested in her and wants to get married, but what happens when she finds a reason to be suspicious of him? Blending humour with romance, the film showcases vibrant Punjabi culture, catchy music, and emotional storytelling. Shehnaaz Gill’s performance is expected to be a key highlight, as she portrays a relatable and spirited character.

With its feel-good narrative and entertaining moments, Ikk Kudi aims to strike a chord with audiences who enjoy romantic comedies rooted in cultural authenticity. Fans eagerly awaiting Shehnaaz’s Punjabi rom-com can soon stream the film online and enjoy this refreshing love story from the comfort of home.

FAQs:

Where to watch Ikk Kudi?

Ikk Kudi is set to stream on Chaupal, starting from February 26.

Who plays the lead role in Ikk Kudi?

Shehnaaz Gill plays the lead role in the film.