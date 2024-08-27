Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On Casting Couch In Bollywood: '#MeToo Movement Instilled Fear' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tanuj Virwani |

Actor Tanuj Virwani reacted to the casting couch incidents in the industry. According to him, there is always misinformation spread and that only girls go through the casting couch. He feels that men can face it from time to time.

Tanuj considers himself lucky that has not been in any such casting couch situation so far and he feels it's because of his film background. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the One Night Stand actor said, "There are a couple of times maybe things have gotten a little awkward where sexual innuendos have been passed and it's been a little promiscuous. I would say but nothing more than that I feel partially the reason for that is maybe because I do hail from a film background and maybe they felt that they did not want to mess around or they would be called out."

Tanuj went on to reveal that he has heard a lot of stories from his fellow friends and actors from the industry. He believes it is a sort of power tussle and not just about sexual acts. "It's about knowing that you can get away with it and until and unless people don't start having to pay for their actions. I feel this sort of behaviour will continue of course the MeToo movement definitely did instilled a lot of fear in a lot of people and I feel things have improved but I'm still waiting and hoping that this is a permanent change and not just a reactive whiplash sort of moment," he concluded.

On the professional front, Tanuj will be seen in the gangster drama titled Murshid. It also stars Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Shringarpure in pivotal roles. Tanuj plays the cop in the show, it is written and directed by Shravan Tiwari and the music is composed by Kunal Karan.

It is produced by Sandip Patel and Sachin Bansal under the banner of Fathom Pictures and Pramukh Film Production House. The show is set to release on Zee5 from August 30.