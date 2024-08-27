Tanuj Virwani Talks About Women's Safety Amid Horrifying Rape-Murder Cases: ‘It’s Result Of Poor Upbringing & Values' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tanuj Virwani |

Actor Tanuj Virwani recently addressed the critical issue of women's safety in light of alarming incidents like those in Kolkata and Badlapur. He emphasised that as an Indian it’s a wake-up call for everyone and societal change needs to be made to ensure women's security.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor expressed, “It’s been a rough year coming to women's safety. The issues have been highlighted more this year. I feel it’s a true wake-up call for all of us as Indians. At the end of the day, whatever is happening today, it’s the result of the poor upbringing and the poor values that have been instilled. There is this saying, ‘those who criticised our generation forget who raised it”. So I feel a lot of it comes from a stifled upbringing that needs to change.“

He further added, “If ever there were a silver lining is that mainstream media has really covered these matters on a huge scale this time and I'm hoping that either fear or the ignominy of being called out publicly for bad behaviour will discourage people from acting in a certain way."

He expressed deep concern over the rising cases of violence against women and called for collective responsibility in creating a safer environment. He feels we a society should mend our way and get back on track because we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

On the work front, Tanuj is all set to play for an upcoming gangster drama titled Murshid. The show is set in Mumbai's underworld where a retired don Murshid Pathan (played by Kay Kay Menon) is forcefully dragged back into the gangster life that he thought he had left behind.

The gangster drama also stars Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Shringarpure in pivotal roles. Tanuj plays the cop in the show, it is written and directed by Shravan Tiwari and the music is composed by Kunal Karan. It is produced by Sandip Patel and Sachin Bansal under the banner of Fathom Pictures and Pramukh Film Production House. The show is set to release on Zee5 from August 30.