Aly Goni Receives Death Threats For Not Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Warns Trolls Abusing GF Jasmin Bhasin: 'Himmat Hai Toh Mere Samne...'

Television actor Aly Goni recently faced backlash for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' in front of paparazzi during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai with his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin. The incident soon sparked controversy; however, he clarified that his silence was not intentional. He explained that it stemmed from confusion and a respect for religious boundaries, adding that he did not anticipate it causing such an issue and was simply lost in his thoughts, which is why he did not chant.

Aly Receives Death Threats For Not Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya

Aly revealed that he has been receiving death threats for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' with his emails filled with threats and even his social media comments section flooded with abusive messages. He told Filmygyan, "Log tweet kar rahe hain ki mere liye FIR karo, for what? Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hoon ki main toh Musalman hoon, isliye mere par daala gaya, par kai Hindu hain jo Ganpati nahi laate hain, kya woh Hindu nahi hain?"

Another video of Aly Goni where everyone is saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', but he is silent https://t.co/R4MD3idAQ8 pic.twitter.com/BNbU7v0ecG — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) September 2, 2025

Aly Goni Warns Trolls Abusing Jasmin Bhasin

Further, Aly warned trolls who have been abusing Jasmin, stating that anyone giving threats or abusing his girlfriend should have the courage to come face-to-face with him and say it

"I swear on God, main gardan kaat kar haath mein de dunga. Meri maa, behen ya Jasmine ke baare mein koi bolega toh I will not tolerate," said Goni.

Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni

While Jasmin has not yet responded to the backlash Aly has been facing, Nia Sharma, who appeared in the video with the couple and was also chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' came forward to defend Aly.

Taking to her Instagram story on September 3, a day after the videos surfaced, Nia shared a picture with Aly and wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. And we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and every festival in India with the same fervour."