 FWICE SLAMS Undeclared Ban On The Bengal Files, Demands Immediate Theatrical Release In West Bengal: 'Cinema Cannot Be Silenced'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFWICE SLAMS Undeclared Ban On The Bengal Files, Demands Immediate Theatrical Release In West Bengal: 'Cinema Cannot Be Silenced'

FWICE SLAMS Undeclared Ban On The Bengal Files, Demands Immediate Theatrical Release In West Bengal: 'Cinema Cannot Be Silenced'

The Bengal Files, depicting the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, released on September 5 but remains unreleased in West Bengal, with Pallavi Joshi citing political pressure on multiplexes. Expressing concern, FWICE stated, "It is shocking that a film certified by the CBFC faces such an undeclared ban," urging theatres to screen it and uphold artistic freedom.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which depicts the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, hit theatres on September 5, but has not been released in West Bengal. Pallavi Joshi, one of the lead stars and producers, shared that political pressure has led multiplex owners to reportedly refuse screenings. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing 36 affiliated associations and scores of members across the film and television industry, has expressed deep concern over this undeclared ban on the film's release in West Bengal.

FWICE Slams Undeclared Ban On Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files

In a press release shared by the FWICE on Monday, they wrote, "It is shocking that a film which has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is facing such an undeclared ban. This is clearly against the law and undermines the very framework laid down for regulating film exhibition in India."

Condemning such actions, FWICE stated that whether direct or indirect, they strike at the very heart of the constitutional right to freedom of expression and undermine the creative liberty of filmmakers who dedicate their talent, resources, and hard work to bring important stories to the screen.

FPJ Shorts
Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face Shutdown - VIDEO
Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face Shutdown - VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy
Govt Assurance On Choksi Extradition: Separate Barrack At Arthur Road Jail With Round The Clock Medical Facility
Govt Assurance On Choksi Extradition: Separate Barrack At Arthur Road Jail With Round The Clock Medical Facility
Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad
Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad
Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Says He Borrowed Money For Flight Tickets To Promote The Bengal Files, Admits...
article-image

Suppressing a film without any official directive or legal order, the body added, is not only unjust but also sets a dangerous precedent for the future of Indian cinema.

FWICE Demands Immediate Theatrical Release In West Bengal

"We appeal to all theatre owners in West Bengal to immediately begin screening Bengal Files. The film represents significant investment, effort, and artistic labour of the filmmakers, and its audience deserves the opportunity to view it freely," said FWICE in an official statement.

FWICE affirmed its support for the producers of Bengal Files and appealed to producer bodies across the country to raise their objections against what it termed an illegal ban.

The Bengal Files starred Mithun Chakraborty, Simratt Kaur, Simran Khan, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur and Darshan Kumarr.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FWICE SLAMS Undeclared Ban On The Bengal Files, Demands Immediate Theatrical Release In West Bengal:...

FWICE SLAMS Undeclared Ban On The Bengal Files, Demands Immediate Theatrical Release In West Bengal:...

Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick...

Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick...

Aly Goni Receives Death Threats For Not Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Warns Trolls Abusing GF Jasmin...

Aly Goni Receives Death Threats For Not Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Warns Trolls Abusing GF Jasmin...

'Why Put Somebody Else Down...': Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce From...

'Why Put Somebody Else Down...': Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce From...

Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm

Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm