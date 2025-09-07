'Not Allowed In My Religion': Aly Goni REACTS To Criticism For Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' With Jasmine Bhasin

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni has broken his silence after facing online trolling for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai with his girlfriend, actress Jasmine Bhasin.

During an interview with Filmygyan, Aly explained that his silence was not intentional but stemmed from confusion and respect for religious boundaries.

"I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations...I usually don't go. I didn't know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong," Aly said.

He added, "It's not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai. We have one belief, we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do."

What is the controversy?

The controversy erupted after several videos from the celebrations went viral. In one clip, Aly was seen standing silently while Jasmine and others chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya," and danced their hearts out. Despite Jasmine urging him to join, he refrained.

Another video of Aly Goni where everyone is saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', but he is silent

In another video, Aly, dressed in traditional attire, posed with Jasmine and actress Nia Sharma for the paparazzi. When photographers chanted "Ganpati Bappa," the crowd responded with "Morya," but Aly once again remained silent.

Jasmine is asking Aly to chant with them but he is not doing so



As I always say, secularism is one sided.

The moments quickly divided social media. Some users criticised Aly, questioning why he attended the festivities if he didn't want to chant. Others, however, defended him, stating that as a Muslim, it was his personal choice and that he showed respect simply by being present.

Amid the heated debate, actress Nia Sharma had voiced her support for Aly, calling the trolling unfair and unnecessary.