 Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni Amid Backlash Over Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': 'Being A Part Of Someone's Festivities Is...'
Nia Sharma defended Aly Goni after he faced backlash for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. Videos showed Aly staying silent while Jasmine Bhasin and others chanted. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, Nia wrote that being part of someone’s festivities is respect in itself, adding that all festivals in India are celebrated with equal fervour

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actress Nia Sharma has come out in support of Aly Goni after he faced backlash for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai.

For the unversed, several videos from the festivities have gone viral, showing Aly standing silent while his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin and others around him enthusiastically chanted Bappa's name.

article-image

While some netizens defended Aly, pointing out his religious background, others criticised him for not joining in despite Jasmine urging him to do so. Amid the debate, Nia has now voiced her support for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday (September 3), a day after the videos surfaced, Nia shared a picture with Aly and wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. And we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and every festival in India with the same fervour."

