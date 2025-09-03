Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni Amid Backlash Over Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': 'Being A Part Of Someone's Festivities Is...'

Popular television actress Nia Sharma has come out in support of Aly Goni after he faced backlash for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai.

For the unversed, several videos from the festivities have gone viral, showing Aly standing silent while his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin and others around him enthusiastically chanted Bappa's name.

While some netizens defended Aly, pointing out his religious background, others criticised him for not joining in despite Jasmine urging him to do so. Amid the debate, Nia has now voiced her support for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday (September 3), a day after the videos surfaced, Nia shared a picture with Aly and wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. And we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and every festival in India with the same fervour."