 Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Make FIRST Appearance Together At Thamma Screening In Mumbai A Month After Engagement Reports - Video
Reports in September had suggested that Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh got engaged, and if the news is true, this marks their first public outing together since the engagement rumours surfaced. In the now-viral video, Huma and Rachit are seen holding hands while walking the red carpet, smiling and posing for the cameras

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh at Thamma screening in Mumbai | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress Huma Qureshi turned heads at the special screening of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, in Mumbai on Saturday (October 18). Videos and photos from the red carpet event have gone viral, but what grabbed attention was her appearance alongside rumoured fiancé and acting coach Rachit Singh.

Media reports in September had suggested that the couple got engaged, and if the news is true, this marks their first public outing together since the engagement rumours surfaced.

In the now-viral video, Huma and Rachit are seen holding hands while walking the red carpet, smiling and posing for the cameras. Their appearance has left fans excited about the couple's chemistry. The event saw several celebrities in attendance, but it was Huma and Rachit's appearance that dominated social media conversations.

Reports on Huma, Rachit's engagement

In September, several media reports claimed that they are engaged after being together for over a year. While Huma has not reacted to the reports, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram on September 17.

Taking to her Instagram story, Huma shared a photo of ramen bowl and revealed she is in South Korea and wrote, "Everyone needs to calm down... and do calm se kaam."

Speculations about their engagement first began after singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with them and wrote, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night."

Huma and Rachit's rumoured relationship

The couple sparked dating rumours after Huma was seen in Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations. Sharing a photo from the occasion, Rachit had written, "A Rose amongst two Thorns🤓❤️ … thank u for the celebrations and birthday love," where Huma was seen posing next to him.

More recently, Huma made a grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 for her film Bayaan, which also marked her TIFF debut as executive producer. Rachit had accompanied her for the event.

article-image

Rachit also accompanied Huma to close friend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, held in June 2024.

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL. The two were going steady but eventually parted ways after dating for nearly three years.

