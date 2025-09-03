Video Shows Aly Goni Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' Despite GF Jasmine Bhasin Insisting Him, Criticised

Actor-couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni recently took part in Ganpati festivities with close friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai. Several photos and videos of the duo surfaced online, showing them enjoying the celebrations.

However, one particular video has sparked criticism for Aly. In the clip, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya," despite Jasmine urging him to join in. The moment has triggered mixed reactions from social media users, with some calling him out for staying silent during the chant.

In another video from the festivities, Aly, dressed in ethnic outfit, is seen posing with Jasmine and actress Nia Sharma for the paparazzi. When the photographers chanted "Ganpati Bappa," everyone around responded with "Morya" except Aly, who chose to remain silent.

While some social media users criticised him, saying he should not have attended the celebration if he wasn't willing to chant Bappa's name, others came to his defence. Supporters argued that since Aly is a Muslim, it is his personal choice whether or not to chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Take a look at his now-viral videos here:

Netizens criticise Aly

Reacting to his videos, a user wrote, "He is not a good man. Jasmin is after him I don't know why??"

Another commented, "Itna uncomfortable feel ho raha h toh aaya kyu Jasmin ko sochna chahiye."

Aly Goni won't say "Ganpati Bappa Morya" while his gf Jasmin Bhasin does namaz and visit mecca medina..



This is the beauty of Secularism in India 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/JblktTf8Ux — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2025

Jasmine is asking Aly to chant with them but he is not doing so



As I always say, secularism is one sided. pic.twitter.com/IkCmhh28Bw — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) September 2, 2025

Secularism is done by Hindus only Meanwhile Aly Goni is not interested in showing secularism.



Jasmin Bhasin don't know she is a victim of Love Jihad 🤷🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/77HXyPCdMn — Pooja Sangwan Hooda 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 2, 2025

Another video of Aly Goni where everyone is saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', but he is silent



I don’t blame him at all, I blame those woke Hindu girls like Jasmin who fell in his trap , I blame every Hindu who watch and support this jihadi ..because , he is doing what his MAJHAB… https://t.co/p6niG1HOie pic.twitter.com/uVKS4Fgu4O — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) September 2, 2025

Fans defend the actor

"Wrong.. she just pulled his cheeks when the word bhola was sung," commented a fan.

"What's wrong with people. Is chanting is the only way to respect the God, can’t we see how he is enjoying the festival. Stop bullying people in the name of religion," wrote another fan.

Another comment under one of the viral posts read, "We Muslims attend every Ganesh puja, Durga puja and Diwali party with grace and respect because we love our close people and friends and that doesn’t mean that we have to chant mantras just because we are being part of every festival. In Eid we host non-Muslims friends with feast and desserts but never force them to offer namaz or say kalmas."

"He came that's enough .. no one should force him to do anything and same way he should not force Jasmine too," wrote another user.

Jasmine on their interfaith relationship

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are among television's most adored couples. The duo fell in love during Bigg Boss 14. Despite belonging to different religious backgrounds, their relationship enjoys immense fan support, though some social media users continue to share negative opinions about their interfaith bond.

A few months ago, in an interview with The Indian Express, Jasmine addressed such criticism. She stated, "The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody's opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them."

She further added, "The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out."