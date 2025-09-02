Salman Khan Runs Barefoot Towards His Car After Visiting Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar's Ganpati pandal in Bandra, Mumbai, on Monday (September 1). Several photos and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. However, one video caught everyone's attention in which he is seen running towards his car after seeking blessings.

In the video, shared by paparazzi on social media, Salman appeared barefoot as he stood before Lord Ganesha's idol to seek blessings. He offered prayers with folded hands, received prasad, and had a tika applied on his forehead.

Surrounded by tight security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars, Salman made his way to the event dressed in a casual checkered shirt paired with jeans. Take a look at his videos here:

Shelar also took to his official X account to share photos with Salman. Along with the pictures, he wrote in Marathi, "Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha."

Every year, Salman celebrates Ganeshotsav with great reverence. On the second day of the 11-day festivity, the actor bid farewell to Bappa at his sister Arpita Khan's residence. Videos had surfaced in which he was seen dancing to dhol beats with family members and close friends during visarjan.

The Khan family is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a mix of tradition and grandeur. Giving a glimpse of the celebration, the actor recently shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is reportedly shooting for Battle of Galwan, a film based on the clash of Indian and Chinese troops near the Galwan valley. The film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Salman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. In the film, the actor is reportedly set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

Salman is also busy with the shoot of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19.