Pooja Bedi Recalls Parveen Babi’s Struggles With Schizophrenia; Said, 'She Thought FBI Was Tampering With Food'; More Details About Late Actor's Health Condition

Late Bollywood star Parveen Babi, one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1970s and 1980s, was known for her beauty, confidence, and iconic roles in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, and Kaala Patthar. However, behind the glamour, she silently battled schizophrenia, a severe mental health disorder that eventually took over her life.

Actor Pooja Bedi, daughter of Kabir Bedi, who once shared a relationship with Parveen, recently opened up about witnessing the actor’s mental decline. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Pooja recalled visiting Parveen after she returned to India and noticing drastic changes. “She had gained weight, her hair was wild, but she was warm and welcoming,” said Pooja. However, during their conversation, Parveen suddenly revealed that she only ate eggs, claiming it was the one food “the FBI couldn’t tamper with.”

Pooja shared that Parveen believed people were contaminating her makeup and food, convinced that powerful agencies were watching her every move. These delusions and fears are typical symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia, where the mind struggles to differentiate between reality and imagination.

Understanding Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. Common symptoms include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, and paranoia. The person may believe they are being watched, followed, or controlled by external forces.

If left untreated, schizophrenia can progressively worsen because of:

-Untreated psychotic episodes: Repeated delusions and hallucinations reinforce fear and paranoia.

-Social isolation: Lack of support can deepen mistrust and anxiety.

-Medication non-compliance: Stopping prescribed drugs can trigger relapse or worsen symptoms.

-Substance abuse or stress: These factors can exacerbate psychosis and impair judgment.

Social isolation, stress, or discontinuing medication can intensify symptoms, making recovery harder. Many patients, like Parveen, withdraw from society and develop deep mistrust, even toward loved ones.

Treatment and hope

While schizophrenia has no permanent cure, it can be effectively managed with antipsychotic medication, psychotherapy, and social support. Early intervention and consistent treatment can help patients live fulfilling, stable lives.

Parveen Babi’s story highlights the urgent need for mental health awareness in India, especially among public figures. Her life remains a reminder that behind fame and success, mental illness can often go unnoticed, and that compassion and early treatment can make all the difference.