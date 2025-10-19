Parineeti Chopra Hospitalised For Delivery In Delhi, Baby Expected To Arrive Soon: Reports

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been rushed to a hospital in Delhi, with reports confirming that her delivery is expected very soon. Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, in Rajasthan and in August 2025, they announced first pregnancy with an adorable post.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla stated, "Parineeti has been admitted for delivery, and the baby is expected to arrive any time soon."

Parineeti has not shared any update yet. However, on the occasion of Dhanteras, she gave a glimpse of the Diwali decor at her home.

No further details about her condition or the exact timing of the delivery have been released yet.

On August 25, the couple took to their social media handles to share the news with their fans.

They shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post, "Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The gathering was mostly attended by close friends and family, with just a few guests from the political and entertainment circles. It is believed that the couple had been dating privately for several months before announcing their engagement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was most recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), starring opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The film, a musical love story, depicted the life of the late Punjabi singer and his wife, Amarjot Kaur.