 MTV India NOT Shutting Down: Channel Says 'Don't Believe In Noise & Fake News' - Watch Video
MTV India has confirmed that it will continue its operations as usual. They shared a video addressing the rumours, calling out unverified sources and the "fake news forwarding community." The channel urged fans, "Don’t believe in noise." Fans of the channel expressed relief that MTV India will continue entertaining its audience with music, pop culture updates, and youth-centric reality shows

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Amid reports of MTV channels shutting down by the end of this year in European countries, several social media users expressed concern over the supposed closure of MTV India on December 31, 2025. However, the channel has confirmed that it will continue its operations as usual.

On Saturday, MTV India shared a video addressing the rumours, calling out unverified sources and the "fake news forwarding community." The channel urged fans, "Don’t believe in noise," and added in the caption, "Hum kahin nahi ja rahe; and honestly without us your feed would be boring 💅. MTV India yahin hai, with main character energy 😎. Check your sources, fam. Kill that false alarm."

Fans of the channel were quick to react and express relief that MTV India will continue entertaining its audience with music, pop culture updates, and youth-centric reality shows.

"What a relief! 🥹 Haters ka game baja diya," a comment read under MTV India's post.

"Yeh jisne rumour failayi uski shaadi cancel," joked another user. "Haters will always let you down, MTV is love," read another comment.

Another commented, "MTV raised an entire generation fr 🔥 MTV ka zamana humesha rahega."

Here's how others reacted:

Top VJs Of MTV India & Know Where Are They Today: From Nikhil Chinapa To Anusha Dandekar
On October 12, 2025, Paramount Global announced that MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will officially go off-air on December 31, 2025 in the UK. This will bring an end to over four decades of shaping global music and youth culture.

It is to be noted that the flagship MTV channel will continue broadcasting, but its current lineup focuses largely on reality shows rather than music programming.

About MTV India

In India, MTV was launched in 1996. Back in the day, it was a cultural revolution. From nonstop music videos to reality shows, it defined youth trends, fashion, and slang.

'End Of An Era': Heartbroken Fans React To MTV Music Shutting Down After 40 Years, Flood Social...
In 2016, MTV Indies was replaced by MTV Beats, a 24-hour music channel. Following this launch, MTV India shifted its focus primarily to reality shows, moving away from its earlier mix of music and niche programming.

