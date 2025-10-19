Anupamaa Actors Upset With Smriti Irani's Comments On TRP Competition, Accuse Her Of 'Demeaning' Rupali Ganguly

The cast of Anupamaa has expressed disappointment over remarks made by actress Smriti Irani, who recently stated that she doesn't view Rupali Ganguly's show as competition to her iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The actors stated that healthy competition should be welcomed, especially since Anupamaa has consistently topped the TRP charts.

In an interview with India Today, Smriti Irani opened up on the comparisons, saying, "I don’t (look at them as competition). We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition." She recalled how her show dominated the TRP charts for eight consecutive years and added, "If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years - if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere. You can't have somebody who's just started something and say, 'Compete with Smriti Irani'."

Smriti further explained, "The competition or even referring to such a competition is unfair, because you'll never get to 30. And you'll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we've had competitive mediums, and yet managed to come back after 25 years - that's remarkable."

Several Anupamaa actors reacted to Smriti's remarks by commenting on her interview reel on social media and expressed their disagreement.

Actress Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Baa in Anupamaa, commented, "माननीय स्मृतीजी आपसे ये अपेक्षित नही था "

Actress Milloni Kapadia wrote, "Breaks my heart to see our love not getting reciprocated."

Actress Jaswir Kaur wrote, "Is this a midway conversation or I heard the question wrongly. Why are you anyway asking about two different shows of different Era on the same Channel... One was the most Famous show 25 years ago with few more shows and one is the current show since 5 years... Yes, there is no comparison yet getting compared... hhhhhmmmm."

Zalak Desai, who plays the role of Khyati Patel Kothari in Anupamaa, commented, "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was a great show, did come back and is still remembered. Nobody has started out NOW! Truly, there is no comparison here! The numbers speak for themselves."

Replying to her, actress Shiwani Chakraborty wrote, "True and its not always about YEARS its about how much a new thing in television doing wonders always thu thu thu and much much love for ANUPAMAA."

Actress Krutika Desai commented, "The Show & @rupaliganguly ji hasn't just started something! If u have been in Industry then you must know that Rupali ji has been into the entertainment industry longer years then you @smritiiraniofficial & the question was of two shows competing with each other and not about the your political career. Let's have a healthy competition & uplift the show without demeaning the Artist who is the face of the show. Smriti mam you have been an idol to everyone but that doesn't mean someone else can't.!! One should accept the fact gracefully. Cheers to my on screen mom @rupaliganguly ANUPAMAA."

Rupali herself has not reacted to Smriti's interview yet.

In the 40th week, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 maintained its first and second position respectively. The Rupali Ganguly show has received a TRP of 2.3, and the Smriti Irani's show has a TRP of 2.2. Both the shows are neck to neck.