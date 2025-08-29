Salman Khan Dances To Dhol Beats During Ganpati Visarjan With Sonakshi Sinha, Arpita Khan & Other Family Members; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned the Ganpati visarjan at his sister Arpita Khan's Bandra home into a lively celebration filled with music, dance, and devotion. Videos from the festivities, which surfaced on social media, show the actor dancing with full enthusiasm to the beats of dhol alongside his family members and close friends.

Joining the celebration were actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, who were also seen grooving with Salman during the immersion procession.

Another clip on Instagram shows Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, and other members of the Khan-Sharma family seeking blessings during the final aarti, before bidding an emotional farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

The family’s Ganpati celebrations are known to be a mix of tradition and grandeur. On August 28, Salman had given fans a glimpse of the rituals when he shared a video on his official Instagram account. The clip featured him performing the aarti at Arpita's residence along with his mother Salma Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan, and sister Alvira Agnihotri.

Salman Khan is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervour every year, often hosting friends and colleagues from the film industry at his family’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is shooting for Battle of Galwan, a film based on the clash of Indian and Chinese troops near the Galwan valley. The film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Salman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. In the film, the actor is reportedly set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

Salman is also busy with the shoot of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19.

Salman was last seen on the big screens in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, however, the film did not perform well at the box office.