Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His Portrayal In Dhurandhar Was Disrespectful'

Dhurandhar, released on Friday, has sparked criticism from Chaudhary Aslam's wife, Noreen Aslam, over the 'disrespectful' portrayal of her husband in the Ranveer Singh film, with the character played by Sanjay Dutt. She stated that, since her husband was a Sanjay Dutt fan, she had believed Dutt would do justice to the strong personality her husband had in real life; however, after watching the trailer, she felt that some parts were misleading and disrespectful.

Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Disappointed With Husband's Portrayal In Dhurandhar

Appearing on the Dialogue Pakistan podcast, Noreen stated that she was hurt by the use of words like 'son of the devil' and 'jinn' to describe her husband in the Dhurandhar trailer. She added, "We are Muslims, and such words are disrespectful not only to Aslam but his mother, who was a simple, honest woman."

Chaudhary Aslam Was Sanjay Dutt Fan

Noreen shared that her husband had admired Sanjay Dutt for years and became a fan after watching Khalnayak in the 1990s. In Dhurandhar, Dutt is portrayed as the tough Lyari-based police officer who battled gangsters and terrorists.

Noreen Aslam To Take Legal Actor If Husband Shown Negatively In Dhurandhar

Further, she stated that after watching Dhurandhar, if she sees her husband being portrayed wrongly or encounters any propaganda against him in the film, she will take all legal steps.

"It is strange that Indian filmmakers find no other subjects but to malign Pakistan," Noreen stated.

Noreen said that her husband's legacy was one of courage and integrity, adding that he was a brave police officer whose name struck fear into criminals and terrorist

She added, "I am surprised that they have portrayed Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) as a big terrorist, although I know from my husband that he was an extortionist, kidnapper and a criminal."

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer, Akshaye, and Sanjay, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.