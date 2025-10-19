 Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans PULL Rapper As He Steps Down From Stage To Interact With Crowd - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTravis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans PULL Rapper As He Steps Down From Stage To Interact With Crowd - VIDEO

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans PULL Rapper As He Steps Down From Stage To Interact With Crowd - VIDEO

The incident occurred when Travis Scott stepped down from the stage to interact with his fans near the front barricade. Excited fans reached out and tried to pull him towards the crowd. Security officials immediately intervened and restored order. Videos from the concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, have since gone viral across social media

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
article-image

American rapper Travis Scott's much-awaited concert in New Delhi witnessed a brief moment of chaos on Saturday night (October 18). The incident occurred when the artist stepped down from the stage to interact with his fans near the front barricade. Excited fans reached out and tried to pull him towards the crowd.

This prompted security officials to immediately intervene and restore order. The situation lasted only for a few seconds and was quickly brought under control. Videos from the concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, have since gone viral across social media.

Fans are praising the rapper's energetic performance and his attempt to connect with the audience. The opening act of the night was by Canadian rapper and singer Nav, who also received thunderous applause from the Delhi crowd.

Travis Scott's concert in Delhi is part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, and fans across India had been eagerly waiting for his performance. The Delhi shows are scheduled for two days - Saturday and Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
'No Kings' Protests Sweep US Cities As Demonstrators Rally Against President Donald Trump; Videos Surface
'No Kings' Protests Sweep US Cities As Demonstrators Rally Against President Donald Trump; Videos Surface
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's Comeback Ends In Disappointment, Dismissed For 8 Runs By Josh Hazlewood
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's Comeback Ends In Disappointment, Dismissed For 8 Runs By Josh Hazlewood
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Newly Selected Officers; Highlights 26,500 Youths Employed In 4 Years
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Newly Selected Officers; Highlights 26,500 Youths Employed In 4 Years
'Stadiums Are Here, But Where Are The Hospitals?': Morocco's Gen Z Protesters Demand Education Reform & Govt Accountability
'Stadiums Are Here, But Where Are The Hospitals?': Morocco's Gen Z Protesters Demand Education Reform & Govt Accountability

To ensure safety and smooth management, around 1,600 private security personnel and 1,200 to 1,800 Delhi Police officers were deployed at the venue, according to ANI.

Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his genre-blending style of hip-hop and atmospheric production.

Born on April 30, 1991, in Houston, Texas, he rose to fame with hits like Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, and Highest in the Room. Scott's 2018 album Astroworld earned him global acclaim and cemented his place as one of modern hip-hop's biggest stars.

He is known for his high-energy performances and massive fan following. He is also a fashion icon and the founder of the record label Cactus Jack Records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Make FIRST Appearance Together At Thamma Screening In Mumbai A Month...

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Make FIRST Appearance Together At Thamma Screening In Mumbai A Month...

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans PULL Rapper As He Steps Down From Stage To Interact With Crowd -...

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans PULL Rapper As He Steps Down From Stage To Interact With Crowd -...

Cooking Up A Storm With Anang Desai

Cooking Up A Storm With Anang Desai

Nia Sharma Gifts Herself Swanky Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Worth ₹1.50 Crore

Nia Sharma Gifts Herself Swanky Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Worth ₹1.50 Crore

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 18: Parvati & Om Come To Meet Tulsi &...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 18: Parvati & Om Come To Meet Tulsi &...