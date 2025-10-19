Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans PULL Rapper As He Steps Down From Stage To Interact With Crowd - VIDEO

American rapper Travis Scott's much-awaited concert in New Delhi witnessed a brief moment of chaos on Saturday night (October 18). The incident occurred when the artist stepped down from the stage to interact with his fans near the front barricade. Excited fans reached out and tried to pull him towards the crowd.

This prompted security officials to immediately intervene and restore order. The situation lasted only for a few seconds and was quickly brought under control. Videos from the concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, have since gone viral across social media.

The fans who were on the front row barricade during tonight’s show in New Delhi, India, had the chance to greet Travis Scott during ‘Telekinesis’ as he came down to talk to the ragers as he was leaving the stage. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n2XP79BG66 — FLAMEARCHIVES (@flamearchives_) October 18, 2025

Fans are praising the rapper's energetic performance and his attempt to connect with the audience. The opening act of the night was by Canadian rapper and singer Nav, who also received thunderous applause from the Delhi crowd.

Travis Scott performs FEIN live in Delhi, India pic.twitter.com/igapGCIvbp — TOPIA TWIN (@lhrboii) October 18, 2025

Travis Scott's concert in Delhi is part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, and fans across India had been eagerly waiting for his performance. The Delhi shows are scheduled for two days - Saturday and Sunday.

To ensure safety and smooth management, around 1,600 private security personnel and 1,200 to 1,800 Delhi Police officers were deployed at the venue, according to ANI.

Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his genre-blending style of hip-hop and atmospheric production.

Born on April 30, 1991, in Houston, Texas, he rose to fame with hits like Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, and Highest in the Room. Scott's 2018 album Astroworld earned him global acclaim and cemented his place as one of modern hip-hop's biggest stars.

He is known for his high-energy performances and massive fan following. He is also a fashion icon and the founder of the record label Cactus Jack Records.