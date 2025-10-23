Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New Members To Their Family'

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are set to welcome not one, but two new additions to their family. On Thursday (October 23), the couple announced Upasana's pregnancy with a godh bharai (baby shower) video, which quickly led fans to speculate that they are expecting twins.

The speculation was confirmed by the RRR actor's team. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ram's team said, "With twins on their way, the couple is elated to welcome two new members to their family."

Upasana and Ram, earlier today, shared a glimpse of her seemantham (baby shower) held in Hyderabad during Diwali celebrations. The video, shared on her Instagram, subtly hinted at twins - ending with two tiny footprints. This symbolised the arrival of not one but two babies. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, thrilled at the double dose of happiness.

Also, the caption of their joint post read, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings."

Social media platforms are abuzz with congratulations for the couple, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the pregnancy journey.

Ram and Upasana got married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram has Peddi lined up. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a sports drama, and it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Peddi is slated to release on March 27, 2025. While originally it is a Telugu movie, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The first look of Peddi was released earlier this year.