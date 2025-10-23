 Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela All Set To Welcome Their Second Baby - Watch Godh Bharai Video
Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to welcome their second baby. Upasana took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She shared a video of her Godh Bharai (baby shower) ceremony, which happened during Diwali.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Tollywood star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2023, and now, they are all set to become parents again. Ram and Upasana are expecting their second baby, and the latter took to Instagram to share the video of her Godh Bharai (baby shower) ceremony.

Upasana captioned the video as, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings (sic)."

The Godh Bharai ceremony was attended by friends and family, and in the video, we also get to see Nayanthara with her husband Vignesh Shivan and kids, Uyir and Ulag.

Instagram

Fans & Celebrities Congratulate Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Many fans and celebrities have congratulated the couple. Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Big congratulations and lots of love to mama, papa and biggest congratulations to big sis Kaar (sic)."

Producer Guneet Monga commented, "Many Many Congratulations and Happy Diwali dear @upasanakaminenikonidela (sic)." A fan commented, "Congratulations 🎉❤️ We are waiting for our junior Megastar (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ram Charan Upcoming Movies

While in real life Ram is all set to become a father again, when it comes to his movies, the actor has Peddi lined up. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a sports drama, and it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi is slated to release on March 27, 2025. While originally it is a Telugu movie, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The first look of Peddi was released earlier this year.

While sharing the first look, Ram Charan had posted, "Our entire team is super kicked with your response for the #PeddiFirstShot. Thank you (sic)."

