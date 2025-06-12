 Major Accident On Ram Charan’s 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Burst Causes Sudden Flooding, Injures Crew Members; Video Viral
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: A major accident occurred on the sets of Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s upcoming production, The India House, leaving an assistant cinematographer and several other crew members injured. The incident took place during the filming of an action sequence involving a large volume of water, near the Shamshabad area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

How Did The Mishap Take Place?

According to reports, the mishap took place when a massive water tank, installed to simulate ocean scenes, suddenly burst, releasing thousands of litres of water across the entire shooting floor. The sudden surge led to chaos on the set, as several crew members were swept off their feet and injured in the process. The impact created a flash flood-like situation, damaging parts of the set and risking high-value camera and lighting equipment.

A viral video circulating on social media shows crew members scrambling to protect filming gear from the gushing water. They can be seen handling the expensive equipments and protecting them from the gushing water. The entire area can be seen completely submerged in water.

Shooting Halted Temporarily After Accident

The injured technicians, including the assistant cinematographer, were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where they are currently undergoing treatment, as per reports by Telugu news portals. Following the incident, the shoot has been temporarily halted and an internal investigation is underway to determine how the tank failure occurred and whether safety protocols were followed adequately.

About 'The India House'

The India House is a highly anticipated period drama set in pre-independence India. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role and Bollywood actor Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead. Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is also set to play a key role in the film. The movie is being directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and is co-produced by Vikram Reddy and Abhishek Agrawal, in association with Ram Charan’s production house.

