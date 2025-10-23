Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 23: Tulsi Interacts With Bill Gates About Nutrition & Health Of Young Mothers

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi and Mihir prepare for their trip to the USA. While packing Mihir's and her own belongings, Tulsi realises that she can't find her passport. Mihir begins to panic as it's already time to leave for the airport, and they're running late for their flight.

Tulsi informs everyone that her passport is missing, saying she had kept it safely but can't remember where. Meanwhile, Noina has already left for the airport and is about to reach. When Mihir tells her about Tulsi's missing passport, Noina urges him to hurry up and warns that they might miss the flight.

In the flashback, it is revealed that Pari cleverly sneaks into Tulsi's room and hides her passport so that she cannot travel with Mihir. Pari does all this at Noina's request. Noina feels pleased that Tulsi won't be able to accompany Mihir, as it means she will be the one to attend the boutique's opening with him.

Tulsi tells Mihir to go ahead so that he doesn't miss his flight. Mihir asks her to take a flight the next day instead. Pari scolds Tulsi, saying she should have kept her documents safely. Tulsi searches desperately for her passport but can't find it and she misses her flight.

Meanwhile, Mihir keeps thinking about Tulsi throughout his journey. Tulsi expresses her frustration, saying she can't understand how her passport went missing. At that moment, Shobha suspects that Pari must have done something to stop Tulsi from traveling with Mihir.

Angry, Shobha storms into Pari's room and asks for the passport. She insists that Pari must hand it over, but Pari refuses and challenges her to search the room. Pari then cleverly hides the passport inside a flower vase.

Ritik tells Tulsi that her video has gone viral. The day before, Tulsi had attended the godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony of their cook's daughter. During the event, she spoke about pregnancy, and the health of new mothers and newborns. Ritik recorded her while she was talking and later uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.

Ritik says that when he posted the video, he tagged Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and requested him to speak, and Gates agreed. Everyone at Shanti Niketan is both shocked and overjoyed upon hearing this news.

Later, Bill Gates and Tulsi interact over a video call, discussing the nutrition and health of young mothers.