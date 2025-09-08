Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO

Singer-rapper Doja Cat surely knows how to turn heads on the red carpet, and once again she grabbed eyeballs at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held in New York on Sunday. As she posed for the paparazzi, Doja began reapplying her bright red lipstick, but in a shocking twist, she suddenly bit into the lipstick and started chewing it as if it were gum.

Doja also carried a lipstick-shaped clutch for the night. She stunned in a dramatic look in a harlequin-print off-shoulder minidress from Balmain, featuring a plunging neckline embellished with pink crystals. She completed the look with a voluminous blonde wig styled in a huge blowout, serving major '90s vibes.

Check it out:

NOT DOJA EATING HER OWN LIPSTICK LMFAOOO THIS DIVA😭😭😭 #VMA pic.twitter.com/jLVhLezWaP — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 7, 2025

While fans were left puzzled by her bizarre move, it turns out it was all a publicity stunt, as Doja has now been announced as the new Global Brand Ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

The rapper also took home a VMA this year, winning Best K-Pop Song for her collaboration Born Again with Lisa and Raye.

Doja gained immense popularity after her hit songs Kiss Me More, Woman, and Paint the Town Red went viral.

Doja recently pulled out of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, scheduled to take place at Zilker Park in Austin, TX, on October 3–5 and 10–12, 2025. The Killers have stepped in to fill her slot.

On August 29, Doja announced her withdrawal, writing, "I've been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame,” she continued. “Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity."