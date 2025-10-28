 'No Fawad Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan': Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note As Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Completes 9 Years; Netizens Wonder Why He Forgot Two Cameos
Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, about his directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, as the film marked 9 years of its release. He shared the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, and mentioned Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the caption. However, he didn't mention Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan in the post.

Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a hit at the box office. On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the movie completed nine years of its release, and Karan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about it.

He shared the behind-the-scenes pictures of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and wrote, "One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made… (sic)"

He further wrote, "I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists - from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this!! Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow…for breathing life and love into it till now!! (sic)"

Netizens Mark Karan Johar Has Not Mentioned Fawad Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

Karan, in his post, has not mentioned two people from the cast, Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan. Both actors had cameo appearances in the movie, and the filmmaker has also not shared any BTS pictures with them.

A netizen commented, "Where is Srk.. The best Cameo ever (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "How sad the state of affairs in India that you cant even mention Fawad Khan's name (sic)."

One more Instagram user wrote, "Why no Fawad Khan or Shahrukh Khan, two main cameos of the film?" Check out the comments below...

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Controversy

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in October 2016, and in September 2016, the Uri attack happened. The Indian political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had opposed the release of the film as it starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in it.

Karan had shared a video statement in which he had mentioned that the film was shot in 2015 when the situation was different. However, he had assured that in the future he won't team up with anyone from the neighboring country.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Box Office Collection

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit at the box office. The film had minted Rs. 113.19 crore.

