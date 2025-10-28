Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Fee From ₹4000 Crore Ramayana: 'Film Is Going To Be India's Answer To Hollywood Epics'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is set to play a pivotal role as Vibhishana, the younger brother of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, opened up about the film, stating that it is going to be 'India's answer to Hollywood epics.' He also revealed that he has donated his entire fee from the Rs 4000-crore movie, as he believes that through Ramayana, producer Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari are truly taking Bharatiya cinema to the global stage.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi said that he told producer Namit Malhotra he did not want to take a single penny for Ramayana and instead wished to donate his entire fee to a cause he deeply believes in, helping children battling cancer. "I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang," he shared.



Further, the actor said, "Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting."

Oberoi shared that there has always been a debate about whether the Ramayana is mythological or historical, and the team firmly believes it is historical. He added that working on the film has been an incredible experience and that he thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the entire crew, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and co-stars Yash and Rakul Preet Singh.

Vivek also mentioned that he still has a couple of days of shooting left.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Sunny Deol is set to portray Hanuman and Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman. It is scheduled to be released in two parts, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.